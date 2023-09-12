Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $620.17M, closed the last trade at $15.23 per share which meant it gained $1.37 on the day or 9.88% during that session. The CABA stock price is -5.32% off its 52-week high price of $16.04 and 96.13% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 515.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Sporting 9.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the CABA stock price touched $15.23 or saw a rise of 5.05%. Year-to-date, Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares have moved 64.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) have changed 24.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.06% from current levels.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 115.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.57%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.60% and 23.10% for the next quarter.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.96% with a share float percentage of 78.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cabaletta Bio Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 4.57 million shares worth more than $59.04 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fred Alger Management, LLC held 11.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 3.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.17 million and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.68% shares in the company for having 3.06 million shares of worth $31.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $14.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.