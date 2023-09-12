C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) investors to reap big returns again

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 8.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.28B, closed the last trade at $28.22 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.64% during that session. The AI stock price is -73.18% off its 52-week high price of $48.87 and 64.0% above the 52-week low of $10.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.96 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Sporting 0.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the AI stock price touched $28.22 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, C3.ai Inc. shares have moved 152.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) have changed -14.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that C3.ai Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.95%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -54.50% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.40%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.33 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2024.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.52% with a share float percentage of 53.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C3.ai Inc. having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 9.82 million shares worth more than $357.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.24 million and represent 4.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $108.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.53 million shares of worth $92.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.