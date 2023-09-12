Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) swung 1.37%

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83B, closed the recent trade at $4.90 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.37% during that session. The UEC stock price is 0.82% off its 52-week high price of $4.86 and 53.06% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting 1.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the UEC stock price touched $4.90 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp. shares have moved 26.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have changed 28.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -63.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.65% from the levels at last check today.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 418.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 28 and October 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.84% with a share float percentage of 51.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 301 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.66 million shares worth more than $128.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 7.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 21.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $101.62 million and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 17.78 million shares of worth $85.98 million while later fund manager owns 11.43 million shares of worth $55.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.