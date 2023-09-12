Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.14% Stock Price Gain

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 9.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.54M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant 1.14% during that session. The JG stock price is -562.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.06 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 94020.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 186.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Sporting 1.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the JG stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 17.61%. Year-to-date, Aurora Mobile Limited shares have moved -75.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have changed -28.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 13410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.13 while the price target rests at a high of $8.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4981.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4981.25% from current levels.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.85 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $12.58 million and $14.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.70% for the current quarter and -17.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.40% over the past 5 years.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.63% with a share float percentage of 16.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Mobile Limited having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 8.69 million shares worth more than $2.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fosun International Ltd held 9.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 6.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 million and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.