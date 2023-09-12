Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.62M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 7.59% during that session. The APLT stock price is -28.24% off its 52-week high price of $2.18 and 70.59% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 394.95K shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Sporting 7.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the APLT stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 15.84%. Year-to-date, Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 123.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have changed 8.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 89.06% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.10% over the past 5 years.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.52% with a share float percentage of 82.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $10.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 12.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 5.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.24 million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.18% shares in the company for having 2.64 million shares of worth $4.7 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $4.39 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.09% of company’s outstanding stock.