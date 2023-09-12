Analysts Are Recommending Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) As A Buy Candidate

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $8.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The NVTS stock price is -37.61% off its 52-week high price of $11.16 and 61.65% above the 52-week low of $3.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the NVTS stock price touched $8.11 or saw a rise of 8.36%. Year-to-date, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved 131.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) have changed -8.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.20 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.44% from current levels.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.86%, compared to -13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.60% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 103.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.24 million and $12.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 105.00% for the current quarter and 101.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 139.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.82% with a share float percentage of 36.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capricorn Investment Group LLC with over 9.62 million shares worth more than $101.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capricorn Investment Group LLC held 5.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.14 million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 3.46 million shares of worth $36.48 million while later fund manager owns 3.42 million shares of worth $36.16 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.