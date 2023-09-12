An In-Depth Look At NextNav Inc. (NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $547.22M, closed the recent trade at $5.08 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 13.14% during that session. The NN stock price is -2.56% off its 52-week high price of $5.21 and 68.7% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 282.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextNav Inc. (NN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Sporting 13.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the NN stock price touched $5.08 or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, NextNav Inc. shares have moved 73.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) have changed 12.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -136.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.11% from the levels at last check today.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NextNav Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 131.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.00%, compared to 17.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $503k and $803k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 104.80% for the current quarter and 65.60% for the next.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.27% with a share float percentage of 90.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextNav Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fortress Investment Group LLC with over 14.18 million shares worth more than $71.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fortress Investment Group LLC held 13.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 8.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.11 million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 1.28 million shares of worth $6.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $5.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.