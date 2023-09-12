A Detailed Analysis Of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has a beta value of -0.99 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.88B, closed the recent trade at $16.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -25.85% off its 52-week high price of $21.08 and 45.73% above the 52-week low of $9.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/11/23 when the BEKE stock price touched $16.75 or saw a rise of 11.52%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved 20.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed 3.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $173.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $66.94 while the price target rests at a high of $228.47. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1264.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -299.64% from the levels at last check today.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 179.41%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.44 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.59 billion and $2.41 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.90% for the current quarter and 10.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -163.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 65.49%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 28 and December 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.51% with a share float percentage of 44.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 35.82 million shares worth more than $531.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 2.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $451.06 million and represent 2.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 11.94 million shares of worth $177.3 million while later fund manager owns 8.87 million shares of worth $139.13 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.