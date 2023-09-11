ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA): What Makes The Stock Good?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 3.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.48% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -20733.33% off its 52-week high price of $25.00 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Sporting -5.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 26.83%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -92.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed -25.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -94.33% over the past 6 months.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.97% with a share float percentage of 61.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $29552.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12275.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 17194.0 shares of worth $4221.0 while later fund manager owns 4076.0 shares of worth $1491.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.