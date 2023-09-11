Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) has a beta value of 3.79 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.76M, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 22.49% during that session. The YOSH stock price is -1411.63% off its 52-week high price of $6.50 and 30.23% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 276.60K shares.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) trade information

Sporting 22.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the YOSH stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 14.83%. Year-to-date, Yoshiharu Global Co. shares have moved -68.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) have changed -14.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 20060.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.88% over the past 6 months.

YOSH Dividends

Yoshiharu Global Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.11% with a share float percentage of 0.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yoshiharu Global Co. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 13676.0 shares worth more than $10364.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 9119.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6910.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.