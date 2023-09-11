Will Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 2.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.75B, closed the last trade at $26.70 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The EPD stock price is -2.17% off its 52-week high price of $27.28 and 14.23% above the 52-week low of $22.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the EPD stock price touched $26.70 or saw a rise of 0.56%. Year-to-date, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have moved 10.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have changed 0.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.47.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.03 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $14.2 billion and $13.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.30% for the current quarter and -11.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 18.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.40%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 7.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.71% with a share float percentage of 39.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. having a total of 1,273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marquard & Bahls Ag with over 36.95 million shares worth more than $973.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Marquard & Bahls Ag held 1.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 31.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $832.19 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 30.97 million shares of worth $784.48 million while later fund manager owns 16.87 million shares of worth $443.79 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.