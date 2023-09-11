Why Buy Stock In Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)?

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 3.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.75B, closed the last trade at $25.39 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 3.80% during that session. The OFC stock price is -13.0% off its 52-week high price of $28.69 and 14.97% above the 52-week low of $21.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 665.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) trade information

Sporting 3.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the OFC stock price touched $25.39 or saw a rise of 3.42%. Year-to-date, Corporate Office Properties Trust shares have moved -2.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have changed -2.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.41% from current levels.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corporate Office Properties Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.69%, compared to -6.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $159.66 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $164.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $144.53 million and $151.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.50% for the current quarter and 8.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 96.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.20%.

OFC Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.14 at a share yield of 4.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.69% with a share float percentage of 108.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corporate Office Properties Trust having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.85 million shares worth more than $447.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 16.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $394.9 million and represent 14.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.39% shares in the company for having 4.94 million shares of worth $113.05 million while later fund manager owns 3.6 million shares of worth $93.54 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.20% of company’s outstanding stock.