What Are The Chances Of Palisade Bio Inc.. (PALI) Being A Good Investment?

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.30M, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.18% during that session. The PALI stock price is -1113.33% off its 52-week high price of $9.10 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Sporting -3.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the PALI stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 61.14%. Year-to-date, Palisade Bio Inc. shares have moved -85.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) have changed 4.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2033.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2033.33% from current levels.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palisade Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.50%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.50% and -104.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.50% over the past 5 years.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.29% with a share float percentage of 1.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palisade Bio Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 42247.0 shares worth more than $71819.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 35569.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60467.0 and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 35569.0 shares of worth $60467.0 while later fund manager owns 2026.0 shares of worth $2674.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.