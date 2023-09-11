What Are The Chances Of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Being A Good Investment?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 49.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.30M, closed the last trade at $0.82 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 32.23% during that session. The NBY stock price is -710.98% off its 52-week high price of $6.65 and 41.46% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80940.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 193.59K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Sporting 32.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the NBY stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 35.43%. Year-to-date, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -57.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) have changed 12.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.80 while the price target rests at a high of $9.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1058.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -363.41% from current levels.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.85%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.60% and 61.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.55 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.83 million and $3.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.20% for the current quarter and 10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.40% over the past 5 years.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.81% with a share float percentage of 4.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 44923.0 shares worth more than $36163.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 11193.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9010.0 and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 9912.0 shares of worth $7979.0 while later fund manager owns 3965.0 shares of worth $3191.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.