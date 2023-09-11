Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 3.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.07B, closed the last trade at $39.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The VRT stock price is -3.09% off its 52-week high price of $40.41 and 75.82% above the 52-week low of $9.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the VRT stock price touched $39.20 or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, Vertiv Holdings Co shares have moved 186.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have changed 12.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -27.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.67% from current levels.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertiv Holdings Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 154.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to 7.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -39.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 64.38%.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.21% with a share float percentage of 98.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertiv Holdings Co having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 37.96 million shares worth more than $940.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE held 9.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 31.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $772.84 million and represent 8.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 9.44 million shares of worth $233.73 million while later fund manager owns 7.84 million shares of worth $194.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.