Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Lower

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) has seen 3.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.60M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -16.00% during that session. The AREB stock price is -1971.43% off its 52-week high price of $21.75 and 16.19% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Sporting -16.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the AREB stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 51.61%. Year-to-date, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares have moved -78.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) have changed -29.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 95420.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.30% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.85 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.80% over the past 5 years.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.75% with a share float percentage of 0.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 71499.0 shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3278.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8916.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.