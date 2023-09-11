Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Has Risen 12.20%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.29M, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 12.20% during that session. The VFF stock price is -156.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.62 and 46.08% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 760.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Sporting 12.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the VFF stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Village Farms International Inc. shares have moved -23.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have changed 44.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -145.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.47% from current levels.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Village Farms International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.50%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 96.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.54 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $71.06 million and $69.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.70% for the current quarter and 1.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.30% over the past 5 years.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.