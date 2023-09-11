Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 2.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.35B, closed the last trade at $35.88 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -21.49% off its 52-week high price of $43.59 and 46.35% above the 52-week low of $19.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.14 million shares.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the TCOM stock price touched $35.88 or saw a rise of 12.27%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved 4.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed -12.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $366.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $308.42 while the price target rests at a high of $489.57. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1264.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -759.59% from current levels.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 537.93%, compared to 14.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 187.00% and 145.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 110.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.87 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $727.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 85.20% for the current quarter and 96.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.70% over the past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.63% with a share float percentage of 50.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 595 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 27.73 million shares worth more than $970.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 4.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 23.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $826.34 million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 11.6 million shares of worth $405.93 million while later fund manager owns 6.23 million shares of worth $218.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.