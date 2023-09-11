Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX)

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.10M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -10.78% during that session. The SNPX stock price is -2313.89% off its 52-week high price of $8.69 and -11.11% below the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 878.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Sporting -10.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the SNPX stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 33.09%. Year-to-date, Synaptogenix Inc. shares have moved -68.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) have changed -41.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3788.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3788.89% from current levels.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.36% over the past 6 months.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.69% with a share float percentage of 4.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synaptogenix Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 62316.0 shares worth more than $57798.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc, with the holding of over 30000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27825.0 and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 37733.0 shares of worth $31695.0 while later fund manager owns 17391.0 shares of worth $16130.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.