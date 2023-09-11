Shares Of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Inclined 65.93% In One Month

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 2.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.21M, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The THTX stock price is -393.75% off its 52-week high price of $11.06 and 59.82% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 148.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the THTX stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 15.15%. Year-to-date, Theratechnologies Inc. shares have moved -36.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 134.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have changed 65.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 36840.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.46 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1507.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.82% from current levels.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Theratechnologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.50%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.40% and 47.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.05 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2023. Year-ago sales stood $20.5 million and $21.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.70% for the current quarter and 12.90% for the next.

THTX Dividends

Theratechnologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Soleus Capital Management, L.P. with over 2.33 million shares worth more than $7.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.69 million and represent 8.21% of shares outstanding.