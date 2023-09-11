Shares Of The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Inclined 80.90% In One Month

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.36M, closed the last trade at $1.61 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 26.77% during that session. The TOI stock price is -275.16% off its 52-week high price of $6.04 and 79.5% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 824.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

Sporting 26.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the TOI stock price touched $1.61 or saw a fall of -8.78%. Year-to-date, The Oncology Institute Inc. shares have moved -2.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) have changed 80.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.22% from current levels.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Oncology Institute Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.50%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.17 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $64.98 million and $71.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.20% for the current quarter and 11.30% for the next.

TOI Dividends

The Oncology Institute Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.29% with a share float percentage of 71.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Oncology Institute Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.75 million shares worth more than $2.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 6.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 3.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.85 million and represent 4.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $0.7 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.