Shares Of Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) Decreased By -31.90% In A Month

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.65M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -39.06% during that session. The TNON stock price is -1843.75% off its 52-week high price of $3.11 and -25.0% below the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 777.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Sporting -39.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the TNON stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 46.45%. Year-to-date, Tenon Medical Inc. shares have moved -89.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -42.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) have changed -31.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 37160.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1775.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1775.0% from current levels.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 502.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.24 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $208k and $277k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 496.20% for the current quarter and 528.20% for the next.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.52% with a share float percentage of 24.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenon Medical Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TMD Wealth Management, LLC with over 3.58 million shares worth more than $0.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, TMD Wealth Management, LLC held 15.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 0.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72044.0 and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 29620.0 shares of worth $4742.0 while later fund manager owns 20018.0 shares of worth $3204.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.