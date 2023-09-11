Shares In TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) 55.19% Up, YTD

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.96M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The TMC stock price is -166.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 57.5% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the TMC stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 4.0%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc. shares have moved 55.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed -0.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TMC the metals company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 35.30% for the next quarter.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.79% with a share float percentage of 10.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TMC the metals company Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Manhattan Company with over 7.07 million shares worth more than $8.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, First Manhattan Company held 2.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 1.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.3 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 5075.0 shares of worth $6115.0 as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.