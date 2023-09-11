Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Forecast To Gain 18.65% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 2.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.90B, closed the last trade at $97.35 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The RCL stock price is -16.02% off its 52-week high price of $112.95 and 62.07% above the 52-week low of $36.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.5.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the RCL stock price touched $97.35 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have moved 96.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have changed -5.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $83.00 while the price target rests at a high of $139.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.74% from current levels.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 180.27%, compared to 14.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,246.20% and 203.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.05 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.99 billion and $2.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.30% for the current quarter and 27.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.60% over the past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.16% with a share float percentage of 85.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 949 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 29.67 million shares worth more than $3.08 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital International Investors held 11.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 28.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 11.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.98% shares in the company for having 20.44 million shares of worth $2.12 billion while later fund manager owns 16.82 million shares of worth $1.74 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.56% of company’s outstanding stock.