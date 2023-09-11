Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): What Makes The Stock Good?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 3.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.72B, closed the last trade at $10.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -4.33% during that session. The PACB stock price is -40.04% off its 52-week high price of $14.55 and 52.17% above the 52-week low of $4.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Pacific Biosciences of Californ.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Sporting -4.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the PACB stock price touched $10.39 or saw a rise of 10.35%. Year-to-date, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares have moved 27.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have changed -11.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.12% from current levels.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.49%, compared to 10.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -57.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.00%.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.