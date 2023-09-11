Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Expected To Rise 2.12% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.88B, closed the last trade at $20.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -2.44% during that session. The PHG stock price is -11.97% off its 52-week high price of $23.30 and 45.94% above the 52-week low of $11.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 932.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) trade information

Sporting -2.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the PHG stock price touched $20.81 or saw a rise of 6.93%. Year-to-date, Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares have moved 45.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) have changed 1.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.37 while the price target rests at a high of $32.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.56% from current levels.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.90%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.75 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -375.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.38%.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.91 at a share yield of 4.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.32% with a share float percentage of 7.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Koninklijke Philips N.V. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.36 million shares worth more than $203.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fiduciary Management, Inc., with the holding of over 8.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174.51 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd and FMI Large Cap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 3.5 million shares of worth $72.56 million while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $49.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.