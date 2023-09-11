Investor Trust Slackened After Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Shares Gained By $0.43

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 13.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.28M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 31.16% during that session. The PSTV stock price is -546.41% off its 52-week high price of $11.70 and 31.49% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 132.32K shares.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Sporting 31.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the PSTV stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 43.61%. Year-to-date, Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -61.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -35.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) have changed -42.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 63290.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.28%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.70% and 61.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,493.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.29 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $230k and $151k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 460.90% for the current quarter and 760.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 71.50% over the past 5 years.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 18 and October 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.30% with a share float percentage of 5.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 72861.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 17007.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29080.0 and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 59831.0 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 13030.0 shares of worth $22279.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.