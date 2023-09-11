Investor Confidence Shakens After Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Share Prices Gain $0.22

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.49M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 33.26% during that session. The AKAN stock price is -775.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.70 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 302.24K shares.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Sporting 33.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the AKAN stock price touched $0.88 or saw a fall of -6.02%. Year-to-date, Akanda Corp. shares have moved -40.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) have changed 54.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.91% over the past 6 months.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.20% with a share float percentage of 0.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akanda Corp. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 13801.0 shares worth more than $12006.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 13997.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12177.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.