Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.39M, closed the last trade at $2.20 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 6.28% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -3025.0% off its 52-week high price of $68.75 and 7.27% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 604.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Sporting 6.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the IDEX stock price touched $2.20 or saw a rise of 25.93%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics Inc. shares have moved -89.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed -66.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30387.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30387.50 while the price target rests at a high of $30387.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1381150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1381150.0% from current levels.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.61% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,156.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.30% over the past 5 years.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 11292.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 22314.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 6959.0 shares of worth $80811.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.