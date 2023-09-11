How Will Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 20.74% during that session. The KERN stock price is -1152.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.76 and 31.58% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 174.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akerna Corp. (KERN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Sporting 20.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the KERN stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 2.06%. Year-to-date, Akerna Corp. shares have moved -45.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have changed -19.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 23770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.80 while the price target rests at a high of $0.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -110.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -110.53% from current levels.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akerna Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.76%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.40% and 78.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.41 million and $4.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -55.70% for the current quarter and -39.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.90% over the past 5 years.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.48% with a share float percentage of 4.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akerna Corp. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 51178.0 shares worth more than $30967.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P., with the holding of over 48877.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29575.0 and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 13217.0 shares of worth $9915.0 while later fund manager owns 605.0 shares of worth $366.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.