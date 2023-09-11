Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) has a beta value of 16.51 and has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.88M, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -6.86% during that session. The GNS stock price is -613.39% off its 52-week high price of $7.99 and 73.21% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.66 million shares.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting -6.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the GNS stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 13.85%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Limited shares have moved 238.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) have changed 37.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -480.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -435.71% from current levels.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genius Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.64%, compared to 10.10% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.10% with a share float percentage of 1.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Group Limited having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73535.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.