GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) has seen 3.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.97B, closed the last trade at $64.90 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The GEHC stock price is -35.33% off its 52-week high price of $87.83 and 18.34% above the 52-week low of $53.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Sporting -1.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the GEHC stock price touched $64.90 or saw a rise of 8.62%. Year-to-date, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares have moved 11.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) have changed -12.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $89.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $78.00 while the price target rests at a high of $99.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -52.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.18% from current levels.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.93%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.8 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 0.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.41% with a share float percentage of 77.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Electric Company with over 61.58 million shares worth more than $5.0 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, General Electric Company held 13.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 49.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.03 billion and represent 10.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 16.19 million shares of worth $1.32 billion while later fund manager owns 12.05 million shares of worth $979.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.