fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Shares Have Inclined 60.63% Year To Date

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 25.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $828.61M, closed the last trade at $2.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -7.45% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -87.14% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 65.71% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.03 million shares.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Sporting -7.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the FUBO stock price touched $2.80 or saw a rise of 16.42%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc. shares have moved 60.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have changed 12.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -78.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.14% from current levels.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that fuboTV Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 104.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.23%, compared to -22.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.00% and 57.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $284.33 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $379.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $213.18 million and $319.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.40% for the current quarter and 19.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.55% with a share float percentage of 33.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with fuboTV Inc. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 24.34 million shares worth more than $50.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 51.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.15 million and represent 38.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 19.65% shares in the company for having 9.31 million shares of worth $19.37 million while later fund manager owns 4.73 million shares of worth $9.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 9.99% of company’s outstanding stock.