Frontline plc (FRO) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) has a beta value of 0.28 and has seen 2.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.67B, closed the last trade at $17.20 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 4.37% during that session. The FRO stock price is -12.15% off its 52-week high price of $19.29 and 41.28% above the 52-week low of $10.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frontline plc (FRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Sporting 4.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the FRO stock price touched $17.20 or saw a rise of 2.82%. Year-to-date, Frontline plc shares have moved 41.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) have changed -1.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.16% from current levels.

Frontline plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontline plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.58%, compared to -22.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.30% and -41.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250.45 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $303.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $382.19 million and $530.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -34.50% for the current quarter and -42.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.90% over the past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline plc is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.57 at a share yield of 14.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.21% with a share float percentage of 70.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontline plc having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 3.93 million shares worth more than $57.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Two Sigma Advisers, LP held 1.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays Plc, with the holding of over 3.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.68 million and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Northern Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $10.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $9.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.