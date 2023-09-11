EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Investors To Make Money Again

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 13.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.41M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -9.48% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -1104.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 13.04% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.97 million shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Sporting -9.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the EZGO stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 89.45%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -66.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -88.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed -90.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.11% over the past 6 months.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.10% with a share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EZGO Technologies Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 85800.0 shares worth more than $19605.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 65070.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14868.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.