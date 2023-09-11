Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 3.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.75B, closed the last trade at $11.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The ELAN stock price is -39.26% off its 52-week high price of $16.14 and 32.01% above the 52-week low of $7.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.86 million shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Sporting -0.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the ELAN stock price touched $11.59 or saw a rise of 8.16%. Year-to-date, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have moved -5.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have changed -5.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.4.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.42%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -36.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.04 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 billion and $988 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.00% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 83.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.20%.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.73% with a share float percentage of 101.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated having a total of 583 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 84.62 million shares worth more than $851.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 17.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 49.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $492.9 million and represent 9.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 11.18% shares in the company for having 55.1 million shares of worth $554.31 million while later fund manager owns 17.43 million shares of worth $175.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.