Does Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.03B, closed the last trade at $7.30 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -64.11% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 56.85% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the JOBY stock price touched $7.30 or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc. shares have moved 117.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) have changed -7.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.81% from current levels.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Joby Aviation Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.00%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.60% and -81.80% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -46.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.81%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.57% with a share float percentage of 48.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Joby Aviation Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 51.87 million shares worth more than $532.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 40.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $420.2 million and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 8.98 million shares of worth $92.17 million while later fund manager owns 7.33 million shares of worth $75.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.