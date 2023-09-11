Can Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.28M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -9.38% during that session. The IFBD stock price is -8181.25% off its 52-week high price of $13.25 and -6.25% below the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.50 million shares.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Sporting -9.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the IFBD stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 30.43%. Year-to-date, Infobird Co. Ltd shares have moved -94.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) have changed -75.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62.35 while the price target rests at a high of $62.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38868.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38868.75% from current levels.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.45% over the past 6 months.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.43% with a share float percentage of 11.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infobird Co. Ltd having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $17144.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23929.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3826.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.