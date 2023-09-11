Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -1.77%

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.74M, closed the last trade at $2.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -129.67% off its 52-week high price of $4.80 and 74.64% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Sporting -1.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the BTBT stock price touched $2.09 or saw a rise of 9.52%. Year-to-date, Bit Digital Inc. shares have moved 248.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed -41.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.90 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -115.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -86.6% from current levels.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bit Digital Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 109.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.07%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 64.70% and 68.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.87 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.13 million and $7.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.00% for the current quarter and 99.70% for the next.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 05 and December 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.52% with a share float percentage of 18.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Digital Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.36 million shares worth more than $21.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 3.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.78 million and represent 4.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 2.16 million shares of worth $9.56 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $7.36 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.