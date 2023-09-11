Biocept Inc. (BIOC): What Are The Positives?

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 2.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.10M, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.51% during that session. The BIOC stock price is -2208.59% off its 52-week high price of $29.55 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Sporting -4.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the BIOC stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 30.81%. Year-to-date, Biocept Inc. shares have moved -91.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) have changed 12.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 5830.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.38% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -90.40%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $589k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 61.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -890.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

BIOC Dividends

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.98% with a share float percentage of 2.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biocept Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 44861.0 shares worth more than $54281.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Anson Funds Management LP held 1.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 23529.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28470.0 and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 4434.0 shares of worth $5365.0 while later fund manager owns 2952.0 shares of worth $6376.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.