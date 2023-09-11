Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 20.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.82M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -24.78% during that session. The AXLA stock price is -236.49% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 86.49% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 90.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Sporting -24.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the AXLA stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 30.84%. Year-to-date, Axcella Health Inc. shares have moved 125.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 75.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have changed 334.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -102.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -102.7% from current levels.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axcella Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 53.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.39%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.30% and 84.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.10% over the past 5 years.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.68% with a share float percentage of 79.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axcella Health Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 29.25 million shares worth more than $6.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 39.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.24 million and represent 13.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.77% shares in the company for having 2.78 million shares of worth $0.5 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $0.3 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.