AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 0.73% Stock Price Incline

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the last trade at $5.53 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.73% during that session. The HKD stock price is -6862.03% off its 52-week high price of $385.00 and 13.2% above the 52-week low of $4.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Sporting 0.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the HKD stock price touched $5.53 or saw a rise of 3.66%. Year-to-date, AMTD Digital Inc. shares have moved -44.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) have changed -16.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.85% over the past 6 months.

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.95% with a share float percentage of 2.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMTD Digital Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with over 0.44 million shares worth more than $2.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC held 1.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.71 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares International Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 25283.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 2970.0 shares of worth $19453.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.