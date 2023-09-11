AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Estimation And Forecast

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.19M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -7.55% during that session. The AGBA stock price is -1563.38% off its 52-week high price of $11.81 and 19.72% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 640.77K shares.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

Sporting -7.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the AGBA stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 21.98%. Year-to-date, AGBA Group Holding Limited shares have moved -53.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) have changed -19.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.19% over the past 6 months.

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 13.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AGBA Group Holding Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meteora Capital, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $88749.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Meteora Capital, LLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 11274.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8004.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.