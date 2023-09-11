A Detailed Analysis Of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 4.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $544.16B, closed the last trade at $586.46 per share which meant it gained $13.23 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The LLY stock price is 1.73% off its 52-week high price of $576.31 and 49.47% above the 52-week low of $296.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

Sporting 2.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the LLY stock price touched $586.46 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Eli Lilly and Company shares have moved 60.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have changed 11.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $563.61, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $340.00 while the price target rests at a high of $640.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.03% from current levels.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eli Lilly and Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 85.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.29%, compared to -10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.50% and 50.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.30%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.83 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.94 billion and $7.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.30% for the current quarter and 28.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 12.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.81%.

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.52 at a share yield of 0.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.99% with a share float percentage of 84.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eli Lilly and Company having a total of 3,403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lilly Endowment, Inc with over 101.03 million shares worth more than $47.38 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lilly Endowment, Inc held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 69.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.79 billion and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 26.65 million shares of worth $12.5 billion while later fund manager owns 18.76 million shares of worth $8.8 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.