A Detailed Analysis Of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 3.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.25M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.84% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -4814.86% off its 52-week high price of $36.37 and -5.41% below the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting -5.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/08/23 when the CRKN stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 47.52%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares have moved -93.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed -77.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 60300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12062.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12062.16% from current levels.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -93.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.41%, compared to 38.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.30% over the past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 13 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 8520.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67018.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 8520.0 shares of worth $67018.0 while later fund manager owns 1187.0 shares of worth $10462.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.