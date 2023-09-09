Will Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s traded shares were 3.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $100.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.06% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ABT share is $115.83, that puts it down -14.99 from that peak though still a striking 7.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $93.25. The company’s market capitalization is $174.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.66 million shares over the past three months.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ABT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) registered a 0.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $100.73 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.11%, and it has moved by -4.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.79%. The short interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is 12.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.02, which implies an increase of 18.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $112.00 and $136.00 respectively. As a result, ABT is trading at a discount of -35.01% off the target high and -11.19% off the low.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Abbott Laboratories has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares have gone up 2.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.60% against 15.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.20% this quarter and then jump 14.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.81 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.29 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.41 billion and $10.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.80% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.50%. While earnings are projected to return -0.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.10% per annum.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Abbott Laboratories is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

Abbott Laboratories insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.39%, with the float percentage being 76.81%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,386 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 155.74 million shares (or 8.97% of all shares), a total value of $16.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 137.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.95 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 54.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.91 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41.4 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $4.51 billion.