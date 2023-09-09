What Will Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) Be Like After It Drops -67.48% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.43% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the DXLG share is $7.57, that puts it down -67.48 from that peak though still a striking 18.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.68. The company’s market capitalization is $267.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 505.89K shares over the past three months.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DXLG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) registered a 3.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.43% in intraday trading to $4.52 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.88%, and it has moved by -8.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.78%. The short interest in Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is 2.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 43.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, DXLG is trading at a discount of -88.05% off the target high and -65.93% off the low.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Destination XL Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) shares have gone down -26.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.30% against -8.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.60%. While earnings are projected to return 59.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Destination XL Group Inc. insiders own 9.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.62%, with the float percentage being 92.26%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 14.79% of all shares), a total value of $46.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.83 million shares, is of Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $8.06 million.