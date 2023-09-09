We Just Learned Something New! After Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)’s 6.08% Gain This Week

During the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares were 7.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.45% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the PTEN share is $19.81, that puts it down -32.07 from that peak though still a striking 35.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.60 million shares over the past three months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PTEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) registered a 3.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.45% in intraday trading to $15.00 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.08%, and it has moved by -2.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.46%. The short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 16.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.03, which implies an increase of 16.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, PTEN is trading at a discount of -46.67% off the target high and 6.67% off the low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares have gone up 12.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 129.23% against 33.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.60% this quarter and then drop -37.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $707.81 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $724.33 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $672.1 million and $788.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.30% and then drop by -8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.60%. While earnings are projected to return 120.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 44.60% per annum.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders