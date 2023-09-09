United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Rose 33.43% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 25.84%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares were 4.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.50% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the UAL share is $58.23, that puts it down -22.74 from that peak though still a striking 33.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.58. The company’s market capitalization is $15.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.15 million shares over the past three months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. UAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.83.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) registered a -0.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.50% in intraday trading to $47.44 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.76%, and it has moved by -10.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.90%. The short interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 17.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.74, which implies an increase of 33.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $93.00 respectively. As a result, UAL is trading at a discount of -96.04% off the target high and -1.18% off the low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Airlines Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares have gone down -8.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 346.03% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.30% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.43 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.55 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.75 billion and $12.4 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.20% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.10%. While earnings are projected to return 136.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 72.92% per annum.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.57%, with the float percentage being 68.85%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 824 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.77 million shares (or 14.16% of all shares), a total value of $2.07 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.56 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 16.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $896.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.14 million, or about 4.55% of the stock, which is worth about $665.9 million.