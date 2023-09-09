UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH): With The Stock Up 43.72 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 17.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.21% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $19.94, that puts it down -7.9 from that peak though still a striking 43.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.40. The company’s market capitalization is $10.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.07 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PATH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc. (PATH) registered a 2.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.21% in intraday trading to $18.48 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.89%, and it has moved by 19.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.53%. The short interest in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 44.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.69, which implies an increase of 6.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PATH is trading at a discount of -35.28% off the target high and 13.42% off the low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UiPath Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares have gone up 25.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 142.86% against 18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then drop -6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $315.81 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $382.84 million by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 48.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 31.70% per annum.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 04 and December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders own 10.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.75%, with the float percentage being 71.00%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 490 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48.28 million shares (or 10.09% of all shares), a total value of $800.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $581.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 28.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $522.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.5 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $173.93 million.